Lewis County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That means the county has had a total of 40 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Officials said the 2 people who've tested positive for the virus are in isolation at home.
One other person is also in isolation and 41 others are under quarantine.
Officials said 37 people have recovered from COVID-19.
A total of 4,766 people have been tested for coronavirus in the county.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.