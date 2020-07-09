Man accused of wielding taser during dispute

(Source: WWNY)
July 9, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 9:59 AM

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of threatening someone with a taser.

State police say 21 year old Corey Cyrus was violating an order of protection when he allegedly menaced the victim during a domestic dispute.

Troopers say it happened on County Route 12 in Gouverneur on July 2.

Cyrus was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Gouverneur town court and released on his own recognizance.

