Man accused of wielding taser during dispute

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of threatening someone with a taser.
State police say 21 year old Corey Cyrus was violating an order of protection when he allegedly menaced the victim during a domestic dispute.
Troopers say it happened on County Route 12 in Gouverneur on July 2.
Cyrus was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned in Gouverneur town court and released on his own recognizance.
