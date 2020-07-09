LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marieange Claire Haggerty, 92, formerly of Lowville passed away on June 17, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1927 in Canada, the daughter of the late Napolean and Eva Aubin. She married Everette A. Haggerty Sr. on February 8, 1945. He passed away on March 27, 1999.
Surviving are her children, Everette Haggerty Jr. (Carol), Gail (Gary) Myers, both of Denmark, Rose Garvin and her companion Larry Waite, Naida Cook and her companion Dennis Burgess, all of Champion, Loren (Candy) Haggerty of Dadville; 16 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Rita, a brother, Leo Aubin, and a sister-in-law, Abbie Moyer. She is predeceased by a sister, Cecil, and six brothers, Conrad, Ed, Sid, Art, Morris and Frank.
Claire was active in the Lowville VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She had worked for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland and Lowville. She loved to go dancing with her husband Everette, play cards and knit.
