Mobile mammography visits north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A mammogram van rolled into the north country Thursday to offer breast cancer screenings.
It parked outside Watertown's North Country Family Health Center on Arsenal Street.
The bus is from Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and it travels throughout central and northern New York.
The mobile imaging center provides a way for women over the age of 40 to get their yearly breast cancer screening.
During this pandemic, health care professionals say being proactive with your health is that much more important.
"Doing the prevention during the pandemic and knowing that it's safe to come in, they're taking all of the proper precautions both in the van and here at the health center as we're doing the registrations is, I think, important for the community to know," said April Fallon, director of marketing and community relations, North Country Family Health Center.
If you missed the chance to sign up for an appointment, there is another opportunity to do so. The van will be back in Watertown on July 31 and again in October.
Call 315-782-9450 for more information.
