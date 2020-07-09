New COVID-19 cases in 46 New York counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of cases of the coronavirus in New York is way down from its peak, but new cases were found in 46 of the state’s 62 counties.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released numbers Thursday that show 584 new confirmed cases were discovered Wednesday.
The state’s total for the crisis stands at 399,513.
The death toll is now at 24,959. Eight people died from the disease Wednesday. Nearly 800 died on one day in early April.
Of the more than 65,000 people tested for the virus on Wednesday, .89 percent were positive.
The north country is at less than half that at .4 percent.
There are 851 people in hospitals because of COVID-19, with 173 in intensive care and 98 on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.