North country sees record-breaking heat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Parts of the north country were gripped by record-breaking heat Thursday.
The digital sign outside the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown showed a 93 degree reading, but that's not as hot as it got.
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at the Watertown International Airport climbed to 94 degrees.
That broke the 92 degree record set back in 1955.
The average temperature for July 9 is 79 degrees.
Meanwhile in Massena, the NWS said the temperature at the airport hit 96 degrees, tying a 1988 record. Because Massena has seen 3 consecutive days in the 90s, the area is officially in the midst of a heatwave.
The thermometer is expected to be back in the 90s Friday. The forecast calls for a break in the heat this weekend.
