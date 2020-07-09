Ogdensburg man allegedly swerves vehicle into opposite lane

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of purposely swerving his vehicle into the path of another vehicle.
State police say 55 year old Leo Compo was driving east on State Route 37 in the town of Lisbon on July 6 when he allegedly swerved his car into the path of a westbound vehicle, forcing that driver to take evasive action.
Troopers say Compo was violating a stay-away order of protection when that happened.
He was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal contempt.
Compo was arraigned in Gouverneur town court and released to appear in Lisbon town court at a later date.
