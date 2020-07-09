Robert J. Marr, 83, of Clayton

of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Due to current restrictions, therewill be a Celebration of Life at a later date, when friends and family can gather toremember the good times. Bob was born March 31, 1937 in Rochester, NY, the son of Howard and Emily Marr. Hegraduated from Irondequoit High School in 1955, then joined the U.S. Navy, from whichhe was honorably discharged in 1961. He was proud of his Navy service and had greatstories to tell from that time. After his discharge he attended Rochester Institute ofTechnology while working at Eastman Kodak Co., first as an electrician, and then as atraining instructor. After retiring from Kodak in 1996, he formed a company calledMedusa Graphics Ltd., and another called Cofax Educational Technologies, whichprovided education programs for Kodak and the City of Rochester. He married Sandra Eckels on September 23, 1961 in Rochester. It was Sandy whointroduced Bob to “The River” and the 1000 Islands, which he enthusiastically embracedand enjoyed every day since. In earlier years, Bob drove his family to the Islands fromRochester every weekend from May through October and he loved it all – boating,swimming, sailing, fishing, water-skiing. Upon their retirement in 2001 they winterized”the cottage” and moved to Clayton permanently, where they had many friends andbecame involved in many activities. An amateur photographer, he won an award for a photo entered in the KodakInternational Salon of Photography. Bob was an avid reader and library advocate hisentire life, serving on library boards in Rochester and later, when he moved to Clayton,on the boards of the Hawn Memorial Library and North Country Library System. He wasalso an artist, working in both watercolor and oils, and coordinated an art group inClayton, “River Artists.” Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandy; two children, Laurie (Earl Froats),Madrid, and Craig (Letitia), Helena, MT; two grandchildren-of-the-heart, Jason (Sandy)Froats, Waddington, and Tonya Williams, Daytona Beach, FL; five great-grandchildren-of-the-heart, Elizabeth Froats, Norwood, Caleb and Abby Froats, Waddington, andXavier and Madison Williams, Daytona Beach, FL. Donations in his memory may be made to Hawn Memorial Library, 220 John St., Clayton, NY 13624 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.