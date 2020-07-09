Sherwood Florist closes permanently

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sherwood Florist in Watertown is closing its doors.
In a Facebook post, owner Kevin Kitto said the decision was made based on financial losses from being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the “overwhelming constraints” to reopening.
“After much thought and consideration while also unsuccessfully seeking financial assistance or an investor, I have made the decision to close Sherwood Florist permanently,” he said in his post.
Kitto thanked his staff for their dedication and his customers “for their many years of support.”
The florist shop had been in business for 32 years and employed 5 people at the time of the state’s shutdown of most businesses in March.
Kitto said most of those workers have found jobs elsewhere.
As for Kitto’s future, he said he has been accepted into a candidacy program to become a full-time pastor with the United Methodist Church.
