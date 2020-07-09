State working to resolve payment issue with ACR Health

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state is working to solve a payment problem with ACR Health.
ACR furloughed 70 staff members at the start of the month because the state owes it $1.6 million in back payments for services since January.
ACR Health assists people with HIV, hepatitis C, syringe exchange and runs other medical support programs.
A state Health Department spokesperson told 7 News: “We’re working with the provider to process and release payments on this contract as soon as possible. This situation is exactly why the federal government must act to support states as New York is contending with a cash crunch caused by a 14% drop in revenue due entirely to the pandemic and the federal decision to delay income tax payments to July from April. The federal government has taken no action to offset this revenue loss.”
