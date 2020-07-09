Town justice accused of helping grandson violate probation

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Fort Covington town justice is in trouble after she allegedly helped her grandson violate the terms of his probation.
State police say 75 year old town justice Cheryl Wilbanks allegedly bailed her grandson, 22 year old Logan Lamb of Fort Covington, out of Franklin County jail on June 29 and transported him out of state.
Wilbanks was charged with official misconduct and obstructing governmental administration. She was released to appear in Malone and Fort Covington town courts at later dates.
Lamb was in jail on burglary, assault, and grand larceny charges in connection with an alleged shooting in the Franklin County town of Westville on June 24. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He was on probation in connection with unrelated charges.
The alleged shooting victim was wounded in the leg. His condition was not considered life threatening.
Another man, 40 year old Derrick Smith of Malone, was charged with burglary assault, and kidnapping in connection with the same incident.
