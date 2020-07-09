Vera Gosier Goodfriend Camacho, 82, formerly of Dexter,

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Vera Gosier Goodfriend Camacho, formerly of Dexter, died on July 6, 2020 at University Hospital, Syracuse NY.
Vera Rose, was born January 10 1938 in Rosiere NY, a daughter of Aloysius and Elizabeth (Palmer) Gosier.
She attended Lyme Central School.
On February 21, 1967 she married Everett (Sonny) Goodfriend, at all Saints Church in Chaumont NY.
They both were engaged in commercial fishing. Mr. Goodfriend died in 1998. Vera married Leo Camacho in September 2002 and he died in September 2012.
Vera was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Leonard, Ellsworth (Red), John, Guy, Paul, Robert and a sister Joanne.
She was predeceased by a brother and sister Leo and Katherine in infancy.
She is survived by a sister Elizbeth Emerson, Watertown, a brother William (Edna) Gosier, Schenectady NY, several nieces, nephews, and sister in law as well as cousins, and a very dear friend and caregiver Cheryl Goodfriend, Dexter NY.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.