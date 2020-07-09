Walmart now using security officers to remind shoppers to wear masks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Changes to how you shop at Walmart happened Thursday.
Last week, we reported Jefferson County had a stack of complaints against Walmart - reports of customers not wearing face masks, which is something the governor has mandated to keep people safer from COVID-19.
Here's what has happened since: at the Watertown and town of LeRay Walmarts, the stores are using their security officers to remind shoppers to put on masks.
A statement from a Walmart spokesperson to 7 News says, "Additional safety measures are taking effect Thursday to expand our efforts in reminding customers of the importance and necessity of wearing face coverings in our stores.
"It's a positive turn around after weeks of working with them and trying to get the measures improved," said Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray.
Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche also reported these changes at Walmart in Lowville, a store that the county has gotten several complaints about regarding shoppers not wearing masks.
