Watertown’s hospital sees cost of masks skyrocket

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center officials say they aren't running low on surgical masks, but the cost of buying them is higher.
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Short says that the hospital goes through 3,000 masks a day.
The hospital's policy requires all staff, visitors, and patients to wear a mask.
Short says the cost adds up to about $2,000 a day.
"We normally used to pay about 5 cents for a surgical mask or a procedural mask. We are probably paying about 60 cents for that mask today and so that's an ongoing concern," he said.
Short says without the masking policy, hospital officials think COVID-19 cases would go up, costing more money in the long run.
