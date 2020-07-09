William (Bill) R. Van Orman, 81, of Bridgeport

William was also a story teller as anyone would tell you. He may have been known to embellish them a bit, but he would share those stories while on visits to the VA hospitals. His stories even encouraged his son to enlist in the Army and serve over 21 years, which he would tell anyone who would listen. Not to mention the countless harassment about choices of service branch. He was very proud of his children and would brag on their successes in life. He was also a dog lover, who always had one in his home and would regularly brag about his children’s pit bulls and how sweet they were.