Another hot one ahead, but better for the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another super-hot and muggy day, but it will be a little nicer for the weekend.
Friday’s highs will again be in the 90s with sunny skies.
There’s a heat advisory for Jefferson County that ends at 8 p.m. and one for north and western parts of St. Lawrence County that ends at 7 p.m.
Showers will start up overnight and continue into Saturday morning. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain. We could also see a few splashes of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s, significantly cooler than the previous few days.
It will be partly sunny and in the low 80s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The chances of rain are 60 percent on Sunday, 50 percent on Monday, and 30 percent on Tuesday.
It will be in the mid-80s and mostly sunny on Wednesday.
On Thursday we return to 90-degree weather under mostly sunny skies.
