Bringing summer camp to you, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Camp In A Box

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension’s annual North Wind Day Camp at the Learning Farm is off due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. But you can take it home with you by signing up for a Camp in a Box.
There are instructions inside and a variety to choose from. There’s Outdoor Adventure, Amazing Race and Animal Adventure boxes.
“The North Wind Day Camp is usually a place where kids can come through the summer, but since we can’t offer that we’re trying to send the camp experience home,” said Jackie Card, a Cornell Cooperative Extension educator, “With the Animal Adventure box, they’ll be doing tons of different activities: using their nature journal to track different animals around their yard and in their communities.”
Each box also comes with a one-day in-person camp for kids at the Learning Farm. You can order the Animal Adventure box at Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.