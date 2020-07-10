Broadway Legend’s Concert Streaming Tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Broadway Cares!
8 pm Eastern on Friday, July 10
For the first time online, experience an extraordinary evening with Broadway legend Bernadette Peters in concert.
The free stream of Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert is set for 8 pm Eastern on Friday, July 10. It can be watched here and on Broadway Cares’ Facebook and YouTube channels. It will also be streamed on Playbill.com and iHeartRadioBroadway.com.
While the concert stream is free to all, VIP and sponsorship opportunities also are available that provide exclusive virtual experiences with Peters and recognition during the stream.
Peters, a three-time Tony Award recipient and star of TV and film, will be joined by actor and friend Michael Urie to talk about the concert, share inside Broadway stories and celebrate Peters’ illustrious career.
The concert, which was filmed in 2009 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, features extraordinary performances of songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and more. The evening also includes the legendary Mary Tyler Moore, who co-founded the annual pet adoption event Broadway Barks with Peters, and appearances by furry friends looking to find their forever homes.
“I’m delighted to be able to share this incredible evening again, which has only been seen by those who were inside the Minskoff Theater,” Peters said. “I hope this evening will bring joy to those who now get to experience it while still making a real difference for people in need across the country, and in our industry through support of Broadway Cares.”
Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, said: “Bernadette has been an invaluable friend and champion of Broadway Cares for more than two decades. She has been at our side as a member of our Board of Trustees, as a cheerleader of our fundraising at the Broadway shows in which she’s starred, and as a fearless advocate for those who need a helping hand in troubled times. We’re honored she’d allow us to revisit this magnificent concert online.”
The original Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert was directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with music direction by Marvin Laird and Cubby O’Brien on drums. Sound design was by Tom Sorce with lighting design by Lenny Cowles. Richard Hester served as production stage manager and the production managers were Michael Flowers, Nathan Hurlin and Patty Saccente.
For the streaming event, Hester serves as director.
