Dennis Franklin Horton, 47, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dennis Franklin Horton, 47, of Johnstown Street, passed away, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY.
Born on September 26, 1972 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Frederick and Evelyn J. LaForty Horton. He was a 1990 graduate of Gouverneur Central School.
Dennis worked for P&C Foods and at Hampton’s Garage, detailing cars, both in Gouverneur, NY. Most recently he worked for Convergys as a Customer Service Representative, Watertown, NY.
He loved history, hunting, fishing and was a member of the Gouverneur Crime Prevention. He also enjoyed being in the outdoors, dirt car racing around the state, RC Car Racing in Theresa, NY, NASCAR and he was a NY Giants fan.
Survivors include his mother, Evelyn Horton, Gouverneur, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Michael Countryman, Antwerp, NY; a brother, Daniel Horton, Gouverneur, NY; his dog, Buddy; his cat, Trouble; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His maternal grandparents, Franklin and Emma LaForty passed away previously.
Private burial will be in Oxbow Cemetery, Oxbow, NY, with Pastor Ron Sinclair, officiating.
A gofundme page has been set up, anyone wanting to make a donation may go to, https://www.gofundme.com/f/dennis-horton-funeral-amp-hospital-expenses-relief?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B7002-thank-you-instructions-v5.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
