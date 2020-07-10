Early morning crash kills St. Lawrence County man

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are investigating a crash early Friday morning that killed a Brasher man.
Troopers say 20 year old Alexander Beaudoin was driving east on State Route 11C in the town of Stockholm around 2 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane, went off the road, and struck a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the vehicle’s only occupant.
Beaudoin’s body was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for an autopsy.
