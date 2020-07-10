Early morning crash kills St. Lawrence County man

Fatal crash (Source: MGN)
July 10, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 10:31 AM

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are investigating a crash early Friday morning that killed a Brasher man.

Troopers say 20 year old Alexander Beaudoin was driving east on State Route 11C in the town of Stockholm around 2 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane, went off the road, and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the vehicle’s only occupant.

Beaudoin’s body was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for an autopsy.

