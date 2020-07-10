Friday’s Sports: Long time South Lewis Athletic Director retires

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - C. Brian Oaks has been a fixture at South Lewis for the last 25 years, but at the end of the school year the Falcons athletic director called it a career after 38 years as a teacher and administrator.
After spending the first 13 years of his career at Owen, D. Young and Dansville, along with a stop at Syracuse University, Oaks settled in at South Lewis and spent a quarter century in Turin.
”Kinda found a home there. And my family and I, you know, basically found this to be our home and I spent probably half my time at my home at 4548 East Road and the other half at my home at South Lewis down the road at 4264 East Road for the last 25 years,” said Oaks.
Oaks says during his tenure with the Falcons there have been some very memorable moments with both individual athletes and teams bringing home sectional titles in a number of sports.
”Chris Villiere and the softball team, Chad Brown and the baseball team, Phil Goings and the baseball team- You know, lately though one of the biggest things in the last couple years was our boys soccer team winning the sectionals, was something that was just really enjoyable to be part of,” said Oaks.
One thing Oaks is especially proud of is reviving the Falcons football program, which had to take a few seasons off due to low numbers, but found success in the 8 man football league.
”We struggled before the 8 man with having enough kids to practice, having enough kids on game day to fill the spots out. You know, kids were getting hurt and we’d have to play kids both ways because we didn’t have enough kids to give kids rest and it just didn’t work really well. And maybe the biggest difference was we could practice with 8 man,” said Oaks.
Oaks says the way his final season ended due to COVID-19 was hard on him because the seniors at South Lewis didn’t get to finish their final seasons and he didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to the coaches and athletes.
”Those people I didn’t see every day and I wasn’t able to really say a good goodbye to them but we did it through technology. I said goodbye to them through technology, the thing I tried to resist all those years,” said Oaks.
Oaks says now that he’s retired, he’s looking forward to still attending South Lewis athletic events, this time as a spectator and fan.
