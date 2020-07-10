Heat advisories until evening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Parts of the north country could see heat index values in the upper 90s Friday.
Heat advisories are posted for Jefferson County until 8 p.m. and for northern and western portions of St. Lawrence County until 7 p.m.
Even places without a heat advisory will be scorching hot. Highs are expected in the low to mid-90s everywhere with very muggy conditions.
The National Weather Service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning if you can, stay out of the sun, and check on family, friends and neighbors.
They also say to avoid strenuous activity during the day and to schedule frequent breaks if you have to work outside.
There is some relief from the heat on the way. It’s expected to be 10 degrees cooler or more for the weekend.
