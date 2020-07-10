Local fitness center joins lawsuit to reopen gyms

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A north country fitness center is part of a class action lawsuit that seeks to open gyms and fitness centers.
Desperate times call for drastic measures. That what 1000 Islands Fitness Center's owner thinks as he looks at his shut-down gym. He is part of a lawsuit against Governor Cuomo.
"We will have to be heard now. He has no way around it and the people that have organized this are doing a tremendous job," said Gary Bass, owner, 1000 Islands Fitness Center.
The lawsuit seeks to stop the enforcement of gyms being closed and damages for lost business because of COVID-19.
"Every single person has used their personal money to make their gym COVID compliant. And with compliance and all CDC guidelines, you know, they're ready to go," said James Mergimis, Mergimis Law Group.
Gyms and fitness centers across the state have been closed since March 13 and so far haven't been allowed to reopen.
The gyms are claiming that the executive order issued to keep gyms closed violates their constitutional rights. The lawsuit argues that gyms and fitness centers are as important as businesses deemed essential by the state that have been allowed to reopen.
"It's frustrating to think that we've been in this crisis for about 4 months now and we haven't been given the opportunity to try and operate safely as these other facilities have," said Bass.
They hope to have a response from the state by the start of next week.
