North country sets heat records

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country set three heat records Friday, with more hot weather on the way.
7 News weathercaster Kris Hudson reports a high in Watertown Friday of 95, beating the old record of 92 set in 2008. Massena also set a new record high of 98, breaking a record of 96 set in 1988.
The overnight low was also a record in WAtertown, where the low early Friday was 77. The old record low was 73, set in 2013.
Kris says Friday night’s lows will still be uncomfortably warm - the high 60s, low 70s.
Heat advisories are posted for Jefferson County until 8 p.m. and for northern and western portions of St. Lawrence County until 7 p.m.
The National Weather Service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning if you can, stay out of the sun, and check on family, friends and neighbors.
They also say to avoid strenuous activity during the day and to schedule frequent breaks if you have to work outside.
There is some relief from the heat on the way. It’s expected to be 10 degrees cooler or more for the weekend, with rain.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.