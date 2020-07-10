Numbers are good, but wear masks & stay distant, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state has now recorded more than 400,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
That was among the numbers Gov. Andrew Cuomo released Friday.
The governor cautioned that while the numbers are stable and steadily trending downward, “it’s vitally important that residents continue practicing the behaviors that have successfully bent the curve.”
Cuomo encouraged people to wear masks and maintain proper distancing as numbers of cases spike elsewhere in the country and amid reports of New Yorkers not complying with the guidelines.
On Thursday, 786 new cases were discovered after testing more than 73,000 people, bringing the state’s total to 400,299.
The state’s infection rate was a little more than 1 percent Thursday. The north country’s rate was .1 percent.
The number of people hospitalized because of the illness remains relatively low at 826.
Eight people died from the disease Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.