From record heat to a tropical disturbance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Yep that’s right we will see rain from Tropical Storm Fay moving through tonight and tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow our temperatures will run close to 10 degrees or more below where we were today with off and on rain showers and thunderstorms.
Area-wide we can expect to get about an inch of rain with locally higher amounts over the weekend. With the current drought, we are seeing across the north county the rain will be very welcomed, but we will have a slight chance for some flash flooding with the stronger storms.
We will keep highs in the 80′s next week with rain chances every day.
