Samaritan nursing homes preparing to allow visitation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nursing homes across the state have shut down in-person visitation in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic, only allowing for window visits. Now, those restriction are loosening.
Friday, the state Department of Health released guidance on how nursing homes can introduce visitors in-person again as early as next week.
However, there are a lot of rules.
“It’s not going to be visitation as normal. So you can’t go to a resident’s room, it has to be outdoor visitation or places that are well-ventilated or social distancing in order, so it’s not going to go back to what it was,” said Leslie DiStefano, Samaritan Health’s Director of Communications.
Visitors will need to be screened and masked and there can only be two visitors to a resident at a time and at least one of them must be older than 18.
There’s also a rule that only 10% of residents in a facility can have visitors at one time.
When full, that means Samaritan Summit Village could allow 28 residents visitors, Samaritan Keep Home, about 27.
The facility also has to be COVID-19 free for at least 28 days.
The last time a Samaritan nursing home reported a case was June 7th.
The press release from the state says nursing homes can accept visitors by July 15th. DiStefano says Samaritan Summit Village and Samaritan Keep Home won’t be ready by then. They’re stilll working on developing a safety plan.
“So, I don’t believe by the 15th anything will be set up, but we really need to look at those cases, and evaluate, here’s the plan, it’s approved, and here’s when it will be open for visitors,” said DiStefano.
But when that day does come, DiStefano says residents and families will be the first to know.
