Trooper Davis honored on 3rd anniversary of his death

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York State Police are honoring and remembering Trooper Joel Davis.
Davis was shot and killed three years ago while responding to a domestic disturbance and shots-fired call in the town of Theresa.
State police posted a remembrance of Davis on its Facebook "Wall of Honor" page.
Also killed that night was Nichole Walters.
Both she and Davis were killed by Nichole’s husband, Justin Walters, who is serving life in prison for their murders.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.