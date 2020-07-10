Watch: celebrating North County All-Stars

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - 7 News couldn’t honor our North Country All-Stars with a banquet this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so we made a television special for them.
It aired on our stations this week. It’s in the video in case you missed it or want to watch it again.
In it, we honor our Academic, Arts, and Career-Tech All-Stars and our Athletes of the Week.
One student from each category is awarded a $1,000 scholarship. You can watch the announcement at the end of the broadcast.
