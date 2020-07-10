Watertown mall reopens; shoppers happy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nothing says normal like a trip to the mall.
Just ask the shoppers who turned out Friday to walk through the reopened Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
Governor Cuomo allowed the mall - and other malls around the state - to reopen, after closing them in mid-March.
Some of the mall’s bigger stores with outside entrances have been open on a limited basis, but Friday marked the first time you could actually walk into the mall and shop, and the first time the smaller stores in the masll could be open.
“It’s amazing to actually have business back and running,” said Kim Catalano, who was cashing out customers at “Erin’s Way,” a sports memorabilia store.
“I’m glad the mall is open and we can all get back to a somewhat normal life.”
Some shoppers came to the mall Friday, curious to see what has changed.
“We came out just to see how different stores are doing and which ones didn’t and maybe support them a bit since they have all been closed,” said Todd Burns, who was shopping.
Burns wasn’t alone.
“We are just checking it out,” said Scott Diange, who was also shopping. “We had to come down and pick up some groceries, so we figured we would stop by and see how everything is going.”
The mall is at a limited capacity because of COVID-19. Signs ask people to wear masks and stay six feet apart. Some stores are taking extra precautions too.
“So far so good,” said Angela Kondracki, manager of “Around The World.”
“I haven’t had anyone come in without a mask on.”
Stores had about 48 hours to get ready for today, after the state gave them ok on Wednesday, so some stores weren’t quite ready and won’t be open for another couple of days.
