Alexander L. Beaudoin, 20, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alexander L. Beaudoin, 20, unexpectedly passed away on July 10, 2020 in the Town of Stockholm following a car accident. Arrangements have been entrusted into Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Calling hours will be Monday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8. Physical restrictions per NYS regulations and face masks are required. Alex’s Funeral will be held Tuesday July 14, 2020, graveside at Raymondville Cemetery in Norfolk.
The free smiling spirt, Alexander was born on March 29, 2000 in Indiana. Raised by his parents Danny Beaudoin and Polly Adams, Alex attended Norwood – Norfolk and St. Lawrence Central High Schools.
Always a hard worker, Alex worked for LBL Construction, Stauffers Farms, and most recently was employed with Larch Tree Services.
He had a zest for life, shared his laughter and was always the life of the party or any family gathering. Truly a helper at heart, Alex would do anything for anyone by lending a hand or even just showing off his infectious unforgettable smile. He had a need for speed as he participated in lawnmower racing, but his true passion was found on the water, fishing.
A genuinely good kid, who was always on the go; a great friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
Alex is survived by his mother, Polly Adams and her fiancé Stephen House of Norfolk, his father Danny Beaudoin of Brasher Falls; siblings, Nancy and Chris Ward of Brasher Falls, Danny and Jodi Beaudoin of Norfolk, Mandy and Josh Bell of Brasher Falls, and Stacey and Drew Lincoln of Dickinson; nieces and nephews; Randy, Kaylee, and Karlee Hartson, Brooke Beaudoin, Joshua and Oliva Bell, and Austin, Autumn, and Owen Lincoln; his aunts and uncles, several cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to honor Alexander by clicking on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page to help cover funeral expenses. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left or one can remain anonymous.
If you are unable to donate, please click on the ‘share this fundraiser ‘button located next to the ‘donate now’ button. The success of the fundraiser depends on how well it is shared on Facebook - social media platforms, email, and text. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.