Festival to drive-thru: Adams’ Cheddar Cheese Festival adapts this year

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) -It was a different approach to a long standing tradition in Adams- turning the Cheddar Cheese Festival into a cheddar cheese drive-thru.
Cars lined up outside Great Lakes Cheese in Adams to get a taste of the classic fest.
At one point, police had to help guide traffic as lines made their way down Route 178.
The annual Cheddar Cheese Festival had to be cancelled this year due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, but organizers were determined to have something in it’s place.
“The employees that are helping and all the plant employees were very supportive of this. And we’ve gotten a lot of really good feedback from all of the customers that have come through today, too. So, we’re very fortunate and thankful that something happened, even though the festival is a great event, but they are thankful that we are able to do this also,” said Nathan Pistner, a manager at Great Lakes Cheese.
Organizers estimate between 500- 700 cars came through Saturday.
Next year’s Cheddar Cheese Festival is scheduled for July 10th 2021. Officials with Great Lakes Cheese say they hope large events will be allowed by then and to expect the event to happen rain or shine.
