George F. Coleman, 67, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for George F. Coleman, 67, of 1775 County Route 14 Canton, NY will be private. There will be no calling hours at Mr. Coleman’s request. Mr. Coleman died on Thursday evening, July 09, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
George Coleman was born on January 10, 1953, in Potsdam, NY. He was the son of the late Willis H. and Gladys Mae (Tuper) Coleman Sr. He was a graduate of Colton High School. On July 13, 1974, he married Pamela Marie Barney at the Grace Episcopal Church in Canton. George worked as a Grinder and Finisher at Corning Glass until his retirement due to health problems. He enjoyed working in his garage, going to diners, visiting with friends and family, most of all he loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandson Ethyn.
He is survived by his wife Pamela Coleman, his sons; Jason Coleman and his wife Christine of Gouverneur and Justin Coleman and his wife Christina of Dekalb. He is survived by his grandson, Ethyn, and step-granddaughters; Julia and Bailey.
His siblings; Willis H. (Judy) Coleman Jr. of West Potsdam, Richard (Tammy) Coleman of Pierrepont, NY, Lisa (Gordon) Ford of Hannawa Falls and Linda (Dennis) Eikoff of Colton also survive him. George is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, and aunts and uncles. He is also survived by his Toots, his beloved Peek a poo pup whom he adored and brought him much happiness.
He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Coleman.
George was so proud of his sons, Jason and Justin. He and Pam were married 45 years, 11 months, 26 days and it would have been 46 years on Monday, July 13. He faced many obstacles with his health, multiple surgeries, hospitalizations, and dialysis for 19 years and he continued to fight to spend more time with family and we faced the obstacles together. George was a kind, funny, smart individual. He will be truly missed.
Thank you to Dr. Michael Seidman for taking care of George and facing the obstacles with him, As George’s wife, I cannot express enough for his guidance through many difficult situations. Thank you to Dr. Jaitly for also being a part of George’s care with understanding and compassion. Thank you to the Agarwal Dialysis staff for continuing to care and support George’s needs. Thank you to Dr. Suroweic for always getting George through difficult times, surgeries, and hospitalizations. Thank you to the staff of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for caring for George during the multiple hospitalizations, I must also thank our friends, Donna, The Poor Family, The Hall Family, so many friends who were there for us through good and difficult times. Pastor Floyd who continues to support our family. Thank you to the gentlemen from Fox and Murray and Frary Medical Transportation who were always kind and helped me get George in and out of dialysis.
Donations in George’s memory may be made to The Agarwal Renal Center, the Morley Fire Department or to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
