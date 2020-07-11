George F. Coleman, 67, of Canton

Thank you to Dr. Michael Seidman for taking care of George and facing the obstacles with him, As George’s wife, I cannot express enough for his guidance through many difficult situations. Thank you to Dr. Jaitly for also being a part of George’s care with understanding and compassion. Thank you to the Agarwal Dialysis staff for continuing to care and support George’s needs. Thank you to Dr. Suroweic for always getting George through difficult times, surgeries, and hospitalizations. Thank you to the staff of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for caring for George during the multiple hospitalizations, I must also thank our friends, Donna, The Poor Family, The Hall Family, so many friends who were there for us through good and difficult times. Pastor Floyd who continues to support our family. Thank you to the gentlemen from Fox and Murray and Frary Medical Transportation who were always kind and helped me get George in and out of dialysis.