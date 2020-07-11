Holly Anne (Wells) Brander, 67, of Ogdensburg

Holly is Survived by her husband Bill Brander, Ogdensburg; Two children, Carey and her husband (Mitchell) Patterson, New Mexico; Jay Mereau and wife (Jill Sweeney), Ogdensburg; a special friend, Marlene Clark, Ogdensburg; and several siblings, Henry, Ruth, Claire, Robert, Richard, and Lauren; many special grandchildren, Anthony S. (Jazmyne) Montana, Christian M. (Kayla) Patterson, Zachary (Tori) Sweeney, Azarya Mereau, and Bragyn Mereau; and great- grandchildren, Jianna, Mia, and Mason Montana, and Elliose Sweeney.