Memorial held in Gouverneur for Treyanna Summerville

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday night, people are remembering the life of 18-year-old Treyanna Summerville.
Treyanna was killed on June 22nd in her home at 135 Rowley Street in Gouverneur. She lived there with her mother and younger sister.
A 13-year-old girl has been accused of her murder.
Saturday afternoon, a memorial service was happening outside at the Gouverneur Community Center pavilions.
Treyanna’s family has allowed 7 News reporter Keir Chapman to be there and talk to those paying their respects to Treyanna.
“We used to always sit at the table together at lunch and it was always fun. Ever since ninth grade, tenth grade we always did that, and it was never a boring day. It was always laughs and jokes and food fights sometimes,‘ said Alexes Stevens and Emily Bridges.
“She was so happy and made every situation better, even though hers wasn’t always the greatest, and she was just so determined to make everyone else’s better, she was the most selfless person ever,” said Taylor Hance.
The service was still happening as 7 News went to air at 6 PM, we will have an updated story tonight.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.