Paul E. Baxter, 79, of Norfolk

Born in Norfolk, NY on June 16, 1941 to the late Ray B. and Ruth White Baxter, Paul graduated from high school and married Diane L. Cole on April 1, 1964. He later entered the U.S. Army in 1964, serving during the Vietnam Conflict until 1966. Upon his return home, he worked for General Motors in Massena as a Die Cast Operator, retiring in 1993 after 23 years of service. He was a member of the Norfolk American Legion and the Massena Amvets. After his retirement, Paul found great joy in cutting firewood, as that was his passion. If Paul wasn't inside the house, he was either in the garage tinkering or at the wood pile.