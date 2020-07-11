Robert J. Cole, 58, of Theresa

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home by clicking on the Donate Now button (https://frederickbrosfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/764/Robert-Cole/obituary.html) to the right, to help cover family expenses. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Condolences tab above or one can remain anonymous. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.