Robert J. Cole, 58, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert J. Cole, 58, of Snell Rd., passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at home.
Born on November 27, 1961 at EJ Noble Hospital, Gouverneur, NY, he was a son of John D. and Nancy I. Simmons Cole and a 1979 graduate of LaFargeville Central School.
Robert enlisted into the US Air Force on January 29, 1980 and was Honorably Discharged on January 12, 1984.
A marriage to Alysia Atkins ended in divorce.
He was a welder at Frinks Snowplow, Clayton, NY for 16 years and also worked as a self-employed contractor and for various local contractors.
Robert was a member of the John B. Lyman American Legion Post No. 904, Alexandria Bay, NY.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, cooking pig roasts and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include, two daughters, Amanda and Jason Dixson, Theresa, NY, and Erica and Cody Belt, Watertown, NY; his mother, Nancy McConnell, Theresa, NY; 14 siblings, sister, Lisa and Scott Morrow, Theresa, NY, brother, Mark and Veronica Cole, Gouverneur, NY, sister, Michelle and Jamie Papin, Theresa, NY, sister, Renee and Jeff Davidson, Theresa, NY, brother, Geoff McConnell, Panama City, FL, sister, Kim and Mark Scarlett, Rossie, NY, sister, Chris and John Jewett, Hammond, NY, brother, Shawn Cole, Theresa, NY, brother, Josh Cole and companion,Vitani Cappuccetti, Theresa, NY, sister, Natalie Cole, Watertown, NY, brother, John Cole, Seattle, WA, brother, Eric Cole, Seattle, WA, sister, Reenie and Mark Derosia, Theresa, NY, sister, Rae-anne Robinson, LaFargeville, NY; 4 grandchildren, Kira, Brantley, Mia and Remington; his beloved dog, Bullet; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Burial with Military Honors will be 12 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY. A family and friends calling hours, will be at 35737 Snell Rd., Theresa, NY from 1-4 pm, following services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home by clicking on the Donate Now button (https://frederickbrosfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/764/Robert-Cole/obituary.html) to the right, to help cover family expenses. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Condolences tab above or one can remain anonymous. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.