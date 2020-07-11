Saturday Sports: Watertown City Golf Championship tees off this weekend

”You’re looking at the first 2 weeks in groups of 10 to 12. Smaller groups that can be handled and managed accordingly. After those first 2 weeks, then you’re looking at jumping that up into groups of about 50. And we’re using those guidelines that the NCAA has sent out to utilize that and then still having some restrictions in that second 2 weeks just again with social distancing, sanitation protocols, you know, just making sure that we’re adding in more people in that group and obviously a group of 50 is a fairly large group minus a football team. That you could start getting practices to look similar to what they possibly look like in the past,” said Atkins.