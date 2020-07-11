Structure fire at Watertown multi-family home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Heavy smoke could be seen in Watertown Saturday afternoon as firefighters responded to a structure fire.
Just before 4 PM, crews were called to a fire at a multi-family home on East Flower Avenue near the intersection with Franklin Street.
Responders were able to knock down the fire quickly, but smoke continued to billow out the second story windows and roof as fire fighters worked from the inside.
National Grid was also called to the scene to cut power to the building as crews worked.
It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time, or what caused the fire.
We will update this story as we learn more.
