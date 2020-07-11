Wol the Barn Owl gets a new habitat at Zoo New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A long time Zoo New York resident is getting a new habitat.
Wol the Barn Owl is being pulled out of retirement to be on display in the Watertown zoo’s barn.
That's according to Zoo New York Executive Director Larry Sorel.
They marked the occasion with a dedication ceremony with city and Jefferson County officials in the crowd to watch.
Sorel says Wol hatched at the zoo in 2003 and has lived longer than the typical barn owl.
“He’s 17 years old. And according to Cornell University’s Department of Ornithology, he’s the oldest known barn owl in human care. So, we’re proud of that record and the care he’s received here at the zoo,” said Sorel.
Sorel says the dedication of Wol's new habitat is part of the zoo's revitalization efforts.
They re-branded as Zoo New York at the start of the month.
Sorel says among other changes, an interactive feature in the main part of the zoo is in the works.
