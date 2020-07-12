Cape Vincent restaurant temporarily closes, employee exposed to COVID-19

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Snug Harbor Bar and Restaurant in Cape Vincent is temporarily closed.
In a Facebook post, the owners say Snug Harbor is closed as of Sunday due to finding out that one of their employees was exposed to a person that tested positive for coronavirus at their second job.
The post goes on to say that the entire staff is being tested and they will reopen once they have the results and deep clean the building.
They say this decision was made out of an abundance of caution.
