Coyote Moon Salmon Run Mall location closes permanently

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is open, but another one of the stores will keep it’s doors shut.
Coyote Moon Vineyards confirms it has permanently closed it’s mall location, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the cause for the closure.
The wine shop has been in business for 9 years at the Salmon Run Mall, starting as a small Kiosk and later growing into a full store.
You will still be able to purchase Coyote Moon’s Wine in Watertown at the weekly farmers market and at it’s two locations in Clayton.
See below for the business’ official announcement:
