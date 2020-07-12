Cuomo says state COVID-19 numbers “remain low and stable”

“New York State continues to move forward combatting COVID-19 with its phased, data-driven reopening in the face of alarming increases in cases throughout the country and in the nationwide death rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “What’s happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers’ willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments’ willingness to enforce state guidelines.”