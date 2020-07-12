Cuomo says state COVID-19 numbers “remain low and stable”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo says New York’s COVID-19 numbers continue to be promising.
“Today’s numbers remain low and stable, but it is up to us to keep it that way. Being New York Tough isn’t easy, but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now,” said Cuomo.
Of the more than 62 thousand tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 677, or 1.8%, were positive.
That brings the statewide total to 401,706 cases.
5 people died from coronavirus statewide Saturday, matching the previous low death numbers reported just a few weeks ago.
“New York State continues to move forward combatting COVID-19 with its phased, data-driven reopening in the face of alarming increases in cases throughout the country and in the nationwide death rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “What’s happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers’ willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments’ willingness to enforce state guidelines.”
New York State is closely monitoring an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Rensselaer County, a number of which are being investigated as being linked to several individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling back to New York from Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.