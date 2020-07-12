Livestock swap and shop in Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Buy it. Sell it. Swap it. That was the idea earlier Sunday in Gouverneur for those who came out to show off their livestock... and get some of their own.
For people at the the annual Summer Swap meet, there’s one goal.
“You’re hoping to bring a lot of birds, and bring home none,” said Secretary of the Northern New York Poultry Fanciers Sarah Sirsat.
That is to sell or swap every bird you bring. The event is hosted annually by the Northern New York Poultry Fanciers.
“Every year we host a gathering for people to buy, sell, and swap their livestock. Primarily chickens,” said Sirsat, who added that the choices of chickens are endless.
“I would say at least 30 different varieties, of what I can think of. We’ve got all sorts. We have show birds, bantam varieties. We have layers, production birds,” said Sirsat.
But, chickens weren’t the only thing you can buy, sell, and swap at the event.
“There have been rabbits I saw, and I think I see some calves over there,” said Sirsat.
With the animals, came a lot of excited kids.
Tammy Cook has been participating in these events for 15 years... and now... is able to share these experiences with her grandson, Sutton.
“It’s a different experience for him. Where he lives, he doesn’t get to do a lot of this stuff. So we try to do farm, family-oriented things when he’s up,” said Cook.
Sutton even helps his grandma with chores.
“I drive tractors,” said Kelly.
“He helps spread the manure, he cleans stalls, he likes to gather the eggs. He loves doing them. It’s just something every kid should do. Every kid should be able to spend some time on a farm,” said Cook.
Northern New York Poultry Fanciers will be holding their annual auction on livestock next week in Morristown.
