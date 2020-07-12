Sunday Sports: Watertown Men’s City Golf Tournament kicks off

”Because there’s gonna be so many changes for the kids and what we’re asking them to do on campus and how they’re gonna be eating their meals, taking classes, that it gives us an opportunity to let them get into a little bit of normalcy. I think in the new world that they’re gonna be in, before we actually have to go out and compete and I’m a big believer that if you’re in a good spot in classes and on campus then you have a better chance of playing well,” said Puckhaber.