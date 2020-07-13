The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence breaks ground on $10M project

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A $10 million project for The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is underway in Watertown.
Officials broke ground Monday at the facility located at 420 Gaffney Drive.
CEO Howard Ganter says their original building was first built in 1968, with an addition put on in 1972.
Since then, only minor renovations have been made.
Ganter says the changing needs of the people they serve makes this project a necessity.
"To see the needs change for the people we support, from the children, all the way up to the adults and what's required now in this environment, I'm very proud of what we're going to accomplish to make this building meet the needs of the people we support now and well into the future," he said.
Ganter says $2 million for the project has come from community donations and he says the goal is to raise a million more from public support.
The project is expected to be finished in September 2021.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.