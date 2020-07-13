Bassmaster tournament moving from Waddington to Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A big bass fishing tournament held annually in St. Lawrence County is moving to Jefferson County.
B.A.S.S., the organization in charge of the event, announced the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite competition will be held in Clayton.
It was originally scheduled to be held in Waddington, home to the event since 2017.
No reason was given for the change.
The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite competition will be held between July 23 and 26 with daily takeoffs and weigh-ins.
B.A.S.S. said it's hosting the event in cooperation with the village of Clayton and the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.
The organization said it's working alongside local hosts and officials to develop new competition plans that adhere to strict health and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York state recently released guidelines for professional sports competitions which include diagnostic testing and protocols for daily health screenings for all athletes and staff, along with a host of other safety and social distancing measures.
Under these guidelines, no fans or spectators are allowed to attend events, even those held at outdoor venues. In the past, the tournament drew thousands of fans to Whittaker Park in Waddington.
There will be live coverage on Bassmaster.com. ESPN2 and ESPN3.
