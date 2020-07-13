Burn ban extended in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County's burn ban has been extended.
Because of the dry weather conditions, county Board Chairman Joe Lightfoot says the ban will continue through Friday, July 17 unless we get enough rain before that to cancel it.
However, if the dry weather continues, the ban can be extended again.
This means no one is allowed to set an open fire throughout St. Lawrence County, with the exception of a small camp fire where the camp fires are built in fire rings that confine and contain the camp fire.
