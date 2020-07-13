Charles “Chaz” E. Typhair, 82, of Edwards

Charles was born in Gouverneur on April 22, 1938, the son of Frank Typhair and Evelyn (Moore) Typhair. He grew up in Edwards and graduated from Edwards Central School in 1957. That fall he and 3 other Edwards boys joined the United States Navy. He went through basic training in Great Lakes, IL then was assigned to radio school in Bainbridge, IN. Upon graduating from there he was assigned to the Flagship of the 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean with the Flagship, The Heavy Cruiser USS Des Moines CA 134. Completing his tour there he was stationed in Londonderry Northern Ireland.