WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Constance Colleen (Clary) Parow, 69, of Watertown, New York, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 at the Jefferson County Hospice House after a short battle with cancer.
She was born in Ogdensburg, New York on January 14, 1951 to the late William and Jill Clary. Connie graduated from Canton Central School in1969 and later received her Associate’s degree in Applied Science in Business Administration from Jefferson Community College in 2006.
Connie is survived by her loving companion of 22 years Larry Vaughn, Watertown; two daughters, Tinamarie Parow of Hudson, Florida; Kim Pace of Buchanan, Tennessee; along with three very special grandchildren; Cora, Wayne, and Aaron.
Connie is also survived by two brothers; Tony Clary of Amarillo, Texas; Kevin Clary of Ruffin, North Carolina; and a sister Lori Hunt, of Boones Mill, Virginia.
Connie was employed by Hannaford Foods in Watertown, New York for 25 years, where she was a dedicated employee who held several positions as bakery associate, non-foods manager and grocery associate.
She loved to line dance, tend to her flower garden, and do crafts and sewing projects. She was a life-long Green Bay Packers fan.
There will be no services at this time. A Memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Connie’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County. 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601
Arrangements are being handled by the Northridge Cremation Chapel, Philadelphia, NY owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Online condolences can be made in her memory www.northridgecremationchapel.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.